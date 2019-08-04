In its year-long re-accreditation process, the Oregon Area Senior Center has mainly prioritized strengthening policies regarding commercial entities gaining access to its seniors.
Senior center director Rachel Brickner told the Observer the center has undergone re-accreditation every five years since 1994; the last in 2014.
She said staff have been working on the latest process since last summer, using Wisconsin Association of Senior Centers (WASC) guidelines and a re-accreditation committee comprising seniors who work with the center’s Council on Aging. They, along with Brickner, have examined center policies “group by group,” making sure they accurately reflect what life is like for the senior center, Brickner said.
They still have a few months to tie up loose ends before the committee comes in to evaluate the center on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
WASC has nine areas of standards for accreditation, she said, including purpose, community, governance, administration, programming, fiscal management, records and facilities. One of the center’s main focuses for remaining in line with those standards has been to establish more stringent guidelines on commercial entities and businesses seeking to gain access to seniors to promote products or services.
“We’ve seen an increase in people approaching us and wanting to rent our building after hours for commercial purposes – putting on a presentation, for example, about insurance and Medicare aimed at seniors,” Brickner said. “We don’t feel comfortable having our building used for those purposes. The senior center is a safe haven … seniors are a vulnerable part of the population.”
The center has also strengthened its promotion of a product or service policy, which she said is “another way commercial interests try to come in and use the senior center and access to the people who are here.”
“You can give an educational talk – if we decide its a subject that’s appropriate and not too commercial,” Brickner said. “Vendors can be a part of the program, but they cannot solicit the seniors to use their services.”
Brickner said in the two years she’s been director, she’s seen a slight uptick in commercial representatives seeking access to its seniors. She counted more than a dozen agents just last month who stopped in to offer their services.
“It protects our seniors who are here,” she said. “We want people to come in here to participate and socialize – we don’t want them to come in here and be subjected to advertising.”
In the next few months before the state evaluation, Brickner said staff still has to assemble its 2019 accreditation binder, make sure board member and village board listings are up to date, go through the building to make sure safety standards are met and other odds and ends.
During the visit, WASC officials will meet with staff to tour the center and talk with seniors, asking them their favorite things to do at the center and what they’re most proud of there. Brickner said the process isn’t just a way to show what the center has accomplished in the past five years, but also to “learn how we can continue to improve and be even better.”