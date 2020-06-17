Lucas Snow, 15, a soon to be Oregon High School junior looked around and saw all of the barren spots where trees were infected by disease and had to be removed last year at Liberty Pole Hill Park.
That’s when he got the idea for his Eagle Scout project. Snow organized a group of 28 volunteers to plant seven maple trees on Saturday, June 13, at Liberty Pole Hill Park.
The park, a three-acre green space atop a quarried hill off Highway 92 west of Brooklyn, is the site where area men gathered to volunteer to fight for the Union in the Civil War.
Snow said the Eagle project gives a Scout a chance to display leadership of others while performing a project that benefits the community. Snow said it’s relieving to get the trees planted.
“I just want to do the best I can,” he told the Observer. “I thought it would be a good idea for a project to see if we could get some new ones.”
Snow still has to earn one more merit badge for citizenship in the community and must have a leadership position for six months before he becomes an Eagle Scout.
Brooklyn Parks Commissioner Kathy Pennington said the project was fun to watch.
“Lucas is a very talented young man at a young age,” she said on Saturday after planting. “It’s fantastic to have the help of the Scouts. He took the leadership, motivates and did all of the coordination.”
Pennington said the Friends of Liberty Pole Hill Park donated $300 for the project and the Town of Brooklyn funded the other half.
Snow said he’s always had ambitions of becoming an Eagle Scout.
“It helps with college and jobs,” he said. “If I were to go into the military it can help. Not everyone can say they are an Eagle Scout.”