Robot hoops at NKE
Fourth-graders at Netherwood Knoll Elementary School combined some fun and challenging computer coding with Dash robots in their “Basketball Challenge” this month.
Students grouped into teams to run tests and collect data on different shots. They could change two variables in their code: the distance Dash went from the starting point and the launching power of the launcher.
During the next session, students will review their data to see if they notice any patterns or key information that led to their results.