Brooklyn Labor Day Truck and Tractor Pull organizers are doing everything they can to “make sure Brooklyn is the place to be” from Aug. 31-Sept. 1, Mike Hawkey said.
Having helped host the event for several years with the Oregon Sno-Blazers and Brooklyn Sno-Hornets snowmobile clubs, which took over planning from the fire department, Hawkey said they are “hoping to fill the stands and put on a helluva show” at Brooklyn Legion Park.
Kicking off the event at 6 p.m. Friday are the Community Antique Tractor Pullers. Also that evening is the third annual bean bag tournament, featuring 16 teams. There is a $20 fee for teams to enter the double elimination tournament, and you can sign up by emailing info@oregonsnoblazers.com.
The Oregon-Brooklyn VFW Post 10272 will also be serving steak sandwiches.
On Saturday and Sunday, pulls start at 11 a.m. with the farm tractor and amateur four-wheel drive truck pulls.
The kids pedal tractor pulls begin at noon.
Other pulls on Saturday include the PI Motorsports pro-farm, super farm, hot farm and 2.5 diesel trucks, followed by the supercharged mini-rod tractors with Tri-County Pullers, Inc.
Sunday’s pulls, which will begin with the Brooklyn-Oregon American Legion Post 160 presentation of colors, feature super stock trucks, hot open diesel class and altered diesel trucks, Midwest Tractor and Truck Pullers, PI Motorsports gas trucks and all classes of South Central Wisconsin Tractor Pullers.
Live music, held from 7:30-11:30 p.m., will feature the energetic five piece Decades Rock Band on Saturday, and alternative rock band SuperTuesday on Sunday.
“After 2018’s downpour and mud pit, last year’s full beer tent proved that Brooklyn will stop at nothing to have a good time,” the SuperTuesday band wrote on their Facebook event page. “We can’t wait to see what 2019 brings at the grand finale party of the weekend-long pull competitions.”
To entice more people to come, organizers decided to drop the cover charge for all of the bands for the first time this year.
Parking and admission to the event are also free; however, donations are welcome and will be used to keep the community event going in the future.
For those who are looking to do more than watch tires rip up dirt all day, the event is held in conjunction with Brooklyn Recreation’s annual fall arts and crafts fair at Brooklyn Elementary, 204 Division St. Stop by the school between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday to support local crafters and businesses, as well as enter a raffle drawing.
On Sunday morning from 8-11 a.m., Monona Bank-Brooklyn will sponsor the pancake breakfast in the beer tent, where Big Jake’s Pancakes will be back to sling flapjacks. “They flip pancakes until you catch them or say when,” Hawkey said. “It’s quite the show.”
Other items for sale during the weekend include cold beverages, shaved ice, popcorn, FFA Alumni dairy treats and cheese curds, Papa Murphy’s pizza and Alpine Ridge Orchard apples. No carry-ins are allowed.
The event will be held rain or shine, but Hawkey is hoping for “sun and beautiful weather” for the sake of the truck and tractor pullers and spectators.
“We are one of the few communities that have a tarp locally, so if we get rain overnight or during the event we have have tarps capable of covering the track to make sure we continue to put on a great event and bring everyone in,” Hawkey said.
For information, contact Hawkey at 516-8146, or Randy Stone at 445-8177.