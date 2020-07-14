Tyler Shunk earned the rank of Eagle Scout in March.
He made history by conducting the Board of Review via teleconferencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This would traditionally be done in front of a panel of leaders face-to-face, but was still nerve racking nevertheless.
Shunk started cub scouts as a Tiger Scout at age six with Pack 549, and with outstanding leadership and great friendships along the way he earned his Arrow of Light, crossing into Boy Scouts with Troop 349.
While in Boy Scouts he completed 21 badges, participated in campouts, service projects, fundraising, was active at weekly meetings, held leadership roles; and had adventures such as white-water rafting, rock-climbing and four-wheeling.
Shunk was preparing to take the biggest adventure of his Scouting career at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico in 2018; however, it was cancelled due to wildfires.
In June of 2019, Shunk completed his Eagle Scout project. He planned to build a garden box to donate to the Badger Prairie Needs Network in Verona.
With helping hands and Shunk’s ability to make the project come together, the raised garden box is there today and hopefully for years to come.
Shunk’s parents say it’s incredible how people have impacted Tyler and his family. When thinking of the influential people who always supported and pushed Shunk, the Shunks say they have to give a huge thanks to his Cub Scout leader and the many parents in Boy Scouts who were always there for Shunk, and to family and friends who supported him throughout the years.
The family thanks Andy Price for his excellent leadership in steering Shunk towards the Eagle Scout rank and telling him to get to work when needed. They say many Scouts have succeeded because of Mr. Price and his commitment to a great program with Troop 349.
Shunk has learned lifelong skills, has countless memories and had a great journey with friends as a scout.