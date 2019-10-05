Jane L. Powell has sung with Ray Charles and has played for Oprah Winfrey and Queen Elizabeth II, and next week, she will grace the Oregon High School Performing Arts Center stage
The R&B and jazz vocalist’s show begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
Powell told the Observer she will do what she said she does best – gauge her audience and perform covers based on how she’s feeling. She said one of her favorite songs was “Yesterday,” by The Beatles, so that’s one that might show up in her lineup – but not even she will know until that night.
Before the show, all OHS students will be invited to attend a meet and greet with Powell from 4:40-5:30 p.m. in the choir room.
“This is an opportunity for any high school students interested in music to get to work with Jane up close, ask questions and learn from a master performer,” an event flyer states.
Director of OHS PAC Nate Mendl said he met Powell when his former a capella group, The Cats Pajamas, performed at Oprah Winfrey’s Mediterranean “cruise for a lifetime,” in which Powell was the headliner in 2009. The cruise was Oprah’s 55th birthday celebration, and it was the year she left broadcast television.
“My jaw just dropped,” Mendl said, also commenting on Powell’s five-octave range.
Powell has also put on a show for Queen Elizabeth II and has made cameos in films like The Bachelor (1999), starring Renee Zellweger and Chris O’Donnell.
Powell said she is semi-retired, having returned to her native Roanoke, Virginia, where her father encouraged and performing there from time to time.
She said she still finds joy running into old friends who ask here where she’s been and always has a story to tell them.
Powell said that Roanoke is a town where “everyone knows everyone,” and she’s excited to come to Oregon.
But at the same time, she’s not sure what to expect, just as her audience won’t be. Powell said she might plan out her first song and perhaps an encore, but the rest will come from her heart.