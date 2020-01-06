To quilter Karen Saunders, her quilts are more than creations — they tell visual stories with morals.
Saunders is set to present some of her quilts at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Oregon Area Senior Center, 219 Park St.
She is a local quilter who will share her pieces and tell stories about them to the public in a presentation.
After the presentation, there will be a lunch of chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy. Those who want food are asked to register by Monday, Jan. 6.
For more information, call the senior center at 835-5801 or email oasc1980@gmail.com.