In addition to being his high school class president and an Eagle Scout, Oregon resident Will Sanford can now list Fulbright scholar on his resume.
The 22 year old will depart for Leipzig, Germany, in September, where he will spend the next 10 months as an English teaching assistant in two schools for the 2019-20 academic year. He will also take courses at the University of Leipzig during his stay.
Sanford credits his passion for Germany to his experiences through the German club and exchange program while he attended Oregon High School. The month-long summer exchange program has been going on every other year for the last 29 years.
German was also one of his undergraduate minors at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. During Sanford’s junior year, Weijia Li, UW-Madison professor of German, recommended he apply for a Fulbright scholarship. Sanford was notified of his acceptance to the program a month before graduating in May 2019.
While Sanford said he has no concrete plans after he returns from the Fulbright program, he is interested in a variety of opportunities that could utilize his leadership skills, including international business, government roles or even teaching German to American students.
The Observer spoke with Sanford about becoming a Fulbright scholar and his insights on all things German. This interview has been edited for clarity and length.
Observer: What got you interested in studying German in the first place?
Sanford: While I do have ancestors from Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany, it was the exposure to real life German people through the exchange program that awakened my passion for German language, culture and history. My family hosted three different German students in 2011, 2013 and 2015, and through those marvelous relationships I was afforded an in-depth look at the everyday lives of students raised outside of the United States. They would come to school with us, attend our sporting events and clubs, take tours of the Wisconsin State Capitol, visit Devil’s Lake, and other planned activities to help give them an authentic portrayal of American life. I also participated in the OHS exchange program to Langen, Hessen, Germany, in 2012, a sister city partnership with Dreieichschule (Three Oaks School). I have also had great German teachers since seventh grade, including all four high school years with Herr (Jeff) Dyer.
Observer: During that month abroad in high school, what were some of the differences that stood out to you between Germany and the United States?
Sanford: The amount of public transportation, especially reliable train connections, in Germany is much stronger than anything we have in the United States. Also, in terms of environmental sustainability, Germany is ranked number one in the world for recycling. There are several programs to incentivize people to bring back recycled goods to stores in exchange for money. In the wake of the Syrian refugee crisis, I noticed how accommodating German citizens are and how people of different ethnicities and religions have the opportunity to find a home there. Germans are really good about naturalizing citizens and helping immigrants find jobs, as well as giving people of all ages the opportunity to learn German so their options aren’t as limited by only living in their mother tongue. On the contrary, many Germans claim that Americans are friendlier, having experienced easy and warm conversations from the start, whereas Germans can be reserved upon first meeting them.
Observer: Have you traveled elsewhere before?
Sanford: I’ve been to 29 of the 50 states and 16 countries. Throughout my travels, I’ve been privileged to meet people with various political and religious ideologies, ethnicities and values such as nationalism. For example, having spent time with my grandma in Texas, I was exposed to a state that has a larger Spanish-speaking population and saw how that changes the dynamic of the culture.
Observer: What was the Fulbright application process like?
Sanford: I applied through UW-Madison’s Awards office in the summer of 2018. I had to write a few essays, which are critiqued by the United States and German government, so the process took almost a year before I was accepted in April 2019. It’s highly competitive, and I didn’t think I stood much of a chance. I received an email from the Fulbright commission, and I was overjoyed that I was chosen out of thousands of candidates to be the one they would send overseas to be an ambassador for America.
Observer: Why do you think you were selected?
Sanford: I think there were a few things that helped me stand out, including my early involvement in German, from participating in the exchange program to being part of the German club in high school and college. I also had strong academics. For me, completing my degree is a great thing, but I was always striving for an A for effort in every class. This was something I really wanted and a goal I set for myself, and I was willing to stick it out with perseverance and grit. I had the mindset that I would be OK whether or not I got it. It was a risk, but with a reward.
Observer: What will your time in Germany as a Fulbright scholar be like?
Sanford: I always say I’m teaching English and American studies, because the students are German nationals who have been exposed to the British education system. This may be their first opportunity to meet and learn from an American, and having a native English speaker who can share an authentic experience and stories from America is valuable to them. I have also been accepted to study German as a second language at the University of Leipzig, which will make me a stronger language teacher and better conversationalist. I would expect I’d be writing essays, giving presentations and reading articles all in German, which will help improve my grammar, reading and writing. I should also be more knowledgeable about current events while I’m there. I believe leaders are made not by leading, but by listening. Therefore, as I venture off to Germany, I look forward to leading in the classroom and learning from my students and the greater community.
Observer: What kinds of lessons do you have planned?
Sanford: One of the exercises I plan to do with my German students is to pick current events from American news sources and ask them to give their opinion on them, including hard copies of newspapers like the Oregon Observer. I also plan to show German students what typical American towns and cities look like, including photos of Oregon and Madison. I’ll discuss some of the common traits of Oregon compared to other small cities, and differences that make this village stand out. For example, having done a 50-mile bike ride with Boy Scout Troop 168 through Madison and Oregon, I realized that they are strong biking communities while many other places don’t have access to any bike paths.
Observer: What else do you think sets Oregon apart?
Sanford: Oregon is a small, thriving community that’s on its way to great things. I’ve witnessed numerous improvements, including the new high school additions and brand new housing developments, and I think that our programs are getting stronger here. For example, our state winning soccer teams are a source of pride for our village.
Observer: Why do you think it’s important for German students to learn English?
Sanford: English plays such a large role in politics, culture and the media. It’s vital for other countries to know what’s going on in the world, and it also provides an opportunity to network with so many more people.
Observer: What else will you be doing in Germany aside from teaching and studying?
Sanford: I’m a Christian, so pieces of my time will be dedicated to finding a religious community. I also hope to volunteer on extracurricular school trips as a chaperone or by getting involved in the community wherever else I see fit. I may start an American German club there as well. I look forward to meeting people from all different walks of life and coordinating with the other Fulbright scholars. I have already made a connection with another scholarship recipient named Noah Mennenga, from Cottage Grove, who is going to Switzerland. It just goes to show that Wisconsinites are going out into the world doing amazing things and can make a true impact.
Observer: What advice would you like to share with others?
Sanford: While I do believe Oregon sets students up for success, no school district is perfect and you must place a lot of emphasis on developing yourself. Not everything is going to be presented on a silver platter for you. I had to seek to be involved in the German exchange program and take the steps of traveling to a different country for a month all while still in high school. There are a lot of opportunities for growth in the community. All it takes is an open mind.