Pure Integrity Home Team’s fifth annual Fall Festival has moved to a new location.
To accommodate growing participation and the desire to have an indoor space in case of bad weather, the fall festival will be held 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Prairie View Elementary School, rather than Jaycee Park, where it has been held in previous years.
“There is an indoor space available for if it rains,” PIH team coordinator Ashley Dragone said. “Then everything can get moved inside where it is warm.”
A new addition to the event is the Big Red Reading Bus. Nonprofit Madison Reading Project will bring its bus filled with books for students to browse then select some to take home at no charge.
Attendees can also enjoy a pumpkin patch, bounce house, face painting, balloon sculptures, photo booth and a 50/50 raffle.
The winner of the 50/50 raffle is set to be announced at 12:30 p.m., and the winner must be present to collect the prize. Funds from the raffle benefit the PIH scholarship, which awards $1,000 to an Oregon High School graduating senior.
Ziggy’s BBQ Smokehouse and Ice Cream and Melted Craft Grilled Cheese plan to be at the event with food available for purchase.
For information, visit pureintegrityhomes.com.