The Madison Institute and the Wisconsin Farmers Union will host a presentation about Wisconsin’s dairy industry next week.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Headquarters Bar and Grill, 101 Concord Drive.
The event is open for the public to attend.
Speaker Pete Hardin, editor and publisher of The Milkweed, a monthly dairy economics report, will speak about the state of the industry. He will specifically cover low milk prices, the financial impediments farmers are facing with recent national tariffs and other topics of concern, a news release states.
For more information, call Dennis Andersen of the Madison Institute at (847) 414-0171, or Hardin at 852-6815. Andersen can also be reached through email at anderson@gmail.com, and Hardin at milkweed@registerprintcenter.com.