The Oregon/Brooklyn Lions Club is postponing its delivery of annual roses.
The original delivery date was scheduled for April 17 and 18, but with COVID-19 health concerns, organizers decided to delay the delivery.
Arlen Milestone, rose sale chairman, said he is uncertain when delivery will be rescheduled.
Roses are still available for purchase by local members.
The roses benefit the Lions Club, which organizes and supports various charity events including Holiday Food Baskets, Operation Joy, vision screening, Oregon Area Food Pantry, high school scholarships and Stuff the Bus.
For information, email Milestone at ajmilestone@charter.net or 235-7975.