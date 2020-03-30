Operation Joy toy drive 2019 (copy)

This year the Oregon-Brooklyn Lions Club is postponed its delivery of annual roses.

Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church filled and donated dozens of candy bags to the Operation Joy toy drive organized by The Oregon-Brooklyn Lions in 2019.

 Photo by Justin Loewen

The Oregon/Brooklyn Lions Club is postponing its delivery of annual roses.

The original delivery date was scheduled for April 17 and 18, but with COVID-19 health concerns, organizers decided to delay the delivery.

Arlen Milestone, rose sale chairman, said he is uncertain when delivery will be rescheduled.

Roses are still available for purchase by local members.

The roses benefit the Lions Club, which organizes and supports various charity events including Holiday Food Baskets, Operation Joy, vision screening, Oregon Area Food Pantry, high school scholarships and Stuff the Bus.

For information, email Milestone at ajmilestone@charter.net or 235-7975.

- Mackenzie Krumme 