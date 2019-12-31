John Brown, Town of Oregon resident, sits in what’s left of his basement. A rising water table forced him to take action last fall, when he filled the basement with around four feet of concrete to prevent water from collecting. His basement, previously a little more than eight feet tall, has been reduced to around four.
Safety officials from around Dane County gathered at Oregon Middle School last week for an active shooter training. They underwent training for different scenarios, including what to do when there is a casualty.
Oregon junior Mattea Thomason swims the backstroke during the 200-meter individual medley on Tuesday, Oct. 15, in a dual meet against Monroe/New Glarus. Thomason finished third in the event with a time of 2:45.94.
Bridget Horan, Oregon, attempts to shield herself from some purple color flying at her while she runs. The run took place Saturday, April 27 at Oregon High School despite rainy conditions and a chance of snow.
Olivia Paul, 9, smiles as she swings through the air during Summer Fest Thursday, June 20.
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Photo by Emilie Heidemann
Kevin Stockton of Oregon Public Works power-washes a gravestone during restoration of Prairie Mound Cemetery on Friday, Oct. 25.
Photo by Justin Loewen
Brenna Pliner, 3, cuts fringe on the edge of a piece of paper during the Madison Museum of Contemporary’s Art Cart on Saturday, July 27, at Waterman Triangle Park.
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Deana Zentner, Town of Rutland supervisor, gives a presentation about the Rutland Cemetery.
Vivian Mckibben, 4, plays musical squares during Triple Treat at Oregon High School Sunday, Oct. 27. She is dressed as a self-proclaimed princess peacock.
Della Phillips, 4, of the Town of Dunn adds black marks to her pumpkin painting during the Dunn fall event in the Town Hall shed on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Photo by Justin Loewen
The Oregon Community Swim Club's Finnley Conklin, 12, competes in the 100-yard breaststroke.at the Waunakee Wave Beach Ball Bash on Wednesday, July 10 at Waunakee High School.
Adam Feiner
Photo by Emilie Heidemann
Oregon’s Ian Schildgen pitched six innings and gave up eight runs in a 10-0 loss to Verona in seven innings on Friday, June 14, at Stampfl Field.