The Oregon Photography’s Group general meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 7 at Kiser Firemaen’s Park, 245 Brook St.
The topic will be “Light Painting” and there will be a presentation by one of the group’s members. Those attending should bring a chair along, just in case the shelter is occupied by others.
This event has been cleared by the Oregon Police Department, to ensure we’re conforming to social distancing protocols, according to an event description.
For information, visit oregonwisconsinphotography group.com.