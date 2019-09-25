Larry Machonga, family pastor at Hillcrest Bible Church, served the congregation for more than seven years.
That will change come Sunday, Sept. 29.
During that time, Machonga told the Observer he’s embarked on memorable mission trips from hurricane relief efforts in Texas to raking leaves for neighbors in the community with local youth. Throughout most of his career, he has helped local youth discover and express their Christian faith. He’s also provided spiritual counsel to anyone from the community who has asked for it – they will either come visit him at Hillcrest or they will invite them into the space where they are most comfortable. Machonga has been involved in funerals, weddings and other special events to see people through their spiritual journey.
But after rapidly stumbling upon an executive director opportunity at Camp Awana in Fredonia, Machonga’s last day at Hillcrest will be Sunday – and his first day at camp will be Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Hillcrest has a breakfast planned for Machonga, starting at 9:30 a.m. with a service commencing at 10:15 a.m. where he will do some preaching about how “God has a plan” – he said hopefully he won’t become emotional during the sermon at the onslaught of moving.
“There are some (additional) fun elements they won’t tell me about,” he said.
Before his time at Hillcrest, Machonga served in Michigan for around 10 years. He’s also served churches as a youth pastor in California, Illinois and other areas in Wisconsin. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Christian education in 1986 and his Master of Ministry degree in 2000, both from the Moody Bible Institute out of Chicago.
During that time, Machonga said he was able to do what he’s done here in Oregon – connect with people and build relationships as a pastor.
He said getting the Camp Awana job started with a call from the founder of Hillcrest Bible Church.
The pastor offered Machonga the role as executive director. Machonga immediately rejected the offer.
“No, I love it here,” he remembered saying over the phone.
While that was his initial reaction to leaving his post in Oregon, Machonga’s wife Ingrid reminded him – following the phone conversation – of how he’s mentioned not wanting to “go through the motions” of youth ministries – with this new position he could use his talents in a new environment.
“Ingrid teared up,” he said. “She said (of the move), ‘We could do this together.’’
And so, after a position opened up in July, Machonga said his partner since 1985 will work by his side at Camp Awana as an administrative assistant.
As the executive director of the camp, Machonga said he will be working with his new staff to develop it into a “Christ first” environment.
“We want to make it for every age – for students and adults and families to come and get away to recharge and unplug,” he said. “That’s my job – to be able to help people unplug … to know that their faith is real.”
He will work with camp staff to bring a high and low ropes course and a zipline to Camp Awana, in addition to a bouncy house and updated cabins – to be given new bathrooms specifically.
“It’s definitely a great camp that needs some good vision,” Machonga said.
Machonga said he and his family will maintain a presence in Oregon even though they are moving. There’s a lot of things the pastor will always love about the village, he said. Future visits will involve planning for an extra half hour – “because you know you’re going to run into people you know and you’ll talk for a while.”
He said he and Ingrid will still have their house here for a while to suit their son – one of three – who is studying to become an electrician.
“It will be tough to leave here,” Machonga said. “We get to maintain our relationships still.”