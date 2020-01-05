A class specifically designed for individuals diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease starts Tuesday, Jan. 7.
The class will be held from 10:45-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday until April 7 at the Oregon Senior Center, 219 Park St. There is a $5 donation requested per class.
The class will focus on specific movement deficits related to Parkinson’s Disease. The class focuses on improving function, mobility, mood, quality of life and fall reduction, according to the event description.
The instructor is Rachel Peerenboom, a physical therapist from the Stoughton Hospital.
For more information and to register, call Peerenboom at the Stoughton Hospital at 835-5373.