Parent-led dyslexia conversation to be held Feb. 1
Parents of children struggling with dyslexia are invited to attend a support group from noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, at Firefly Coffeehouse and Artisan Cheese, 114 N. Main St.
The conversation will be hosted by the Dane County chapter of Decoding Dyslexia, a national parent-led organization of families, educators and specialists who empower families. The organization also informs legislators about the best practices to identify, educate and support students struggling with dyslexia and other language-based disabilities in schools.
Decoding Dyslexia Wisconsin facilitates conversations on the first Saturday of every month at different locations around Dane County.
Dyslexia is a learning disability that is neurological in origin. It is characterized by difficulties with accurate word recognition and poor spelling abilities, according to Decoding Dyslexia Wisconsin’s website. Having the neurological disorder may lead to problems in reading comprehension, which can impede the growth of vocabulary and cause difficulty in classroom environments.
For more information, visit decodingdyslexiawi.org.