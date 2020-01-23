All the breakfast fixings
Volunteer chefs from the Oregon/Brooklyn VFW plan to cook up a flap-jack breakfast.
The annual pancake breakfast and bake sale is set for 7 a.m. to noon Sunday, Jan. 26, at the senior center.
The cost is $6 for general admission, and $3 for children age 10 and under.
People can drop off donated baked goods at the senior center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, and 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Staff also encourages donations of skim and 2% milk, coffee and orange juice.
If participants need delivery because they are home bound and unable to attend, they can make reservations by Thursday, Jan. 24.
For information, call the senior center at 835-5801.