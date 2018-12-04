Oregon’s Col. Rob Palmer was among 10 decorated veterans honored during the Green Bay Packers-Miami Dolphins game on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at Lambeau Field.
The ceremony was part of “Operation Fan Mail,” a tribute to Wisconsin veterans sponsored by the Green Bay Packers and WPS Health Solutions. Those honored are highly decorated military veterans, with several Meritorious Service medals and Legion of Merit medals among them.
Palmer, vice-president of government affairs at WPS Health Solutions, served more than 30 years in the Army National Guard and Air Force Reserve. He has deployed to Bosnia and Herzegovina for Operation Joint Forge and Qatar in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.
Operation Fan Mail, which debuted in 2007, honors families with a member who is on active duty, or a member who is a veteran. The family member can be a spouse, mother, father, son, daughter or sibling.
The Packers and WPS Health Solutions are hosting a family at each 2018 home game and recognize them on the field during pregame activities. A total of 114 individuals or families have been recognized through the program thus far.