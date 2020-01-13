The annual 3K screenings for future Oregon School District students are open for registration.
Guardians have the option for two screening times: 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, or 8-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17. Each will take place at Netherwood Knoll Elementary School, 276 Soden Drive.
Staff asks participants to enter through the district office door 8, 123 E. Grove St.
Students are eligible for screening if they are 3 years old by Jan. 1, 2020; are ages 4 to 5 by Sept. 1, 2019, and are not enrolled in 4K or have been screened previously, but guardians have new concerns.
Students are screened for gross motor skills, fine motor skills, early pre-literacy and math concepts, speech sounds and language development.
Appointments typically last 90 minutes.
For information contact the OSD office at 835-4034 or mkw@OregonSD.org.