Oregon Soccer Club presented a check for $1,200 to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Carbone Cancer Center for cancer research on Friday, Oct. 25.
The donation was the result of the 2018-19 club charity initiative, which included our competitive and academy teams wearing pink socks for games in October 2018.
OSC players Alex, Kaleb and Tra Schmidt, McKinley and Nora Younggren and Barrett Anderson broke out the pink socks once again and helped us present the check. They also had discussions with some patients and family members at University Hospital who expressed their appreciation for the project and donation.
For the 2019-20 season, the OSC club charity is suicide prevention awareness. Players wore yellow socks during games in September 2019, and the club will be making a donation to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.