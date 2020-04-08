Families have found a way to connect with one another and abide by social distancing restrictions.
In Oregon and across the nation neighborhood scavenger hunts have ensued.
Families craft different objects like hearts and post them on their window. Then they walk through the neighborhood and try to spot as many objects as they can.
The Happy Heart Hunt group on Facebook has more than 240,500 members as of Monday, April 6. In Oregon a scavenger hunt has been circulating through the OPEN Oregon Community Facebook page.
There are still three weeks left of the local scavenger hunt: April 5 to 11 the object is a bunny, April 12 to 18 the object is a superhero and from April 19 to 25 the object is a Disney character.