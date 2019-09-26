She didn’t get a chance to jump in the stands, but Oregon resident Kim Graff still received some big cheers from the crowd when she was honored at last week’s Green Bay Packers game as part of the team’s “Operation Fan Mail” program.
Graff is a retired Marine and current president/CEO of Protecting Military Families in Wisconsin, a nonprofit group working to pass legislation in Wisconsin to help military families dealing with custody situations.
For those efforts, Graff was honored in 2017 as the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Woman Veteran of the Year and earlier this year as the Wisconsin Assembly’s “Hometown Hero.”
Operation Fan Mail, which debuted in 2007, is designed to honor families with a member on active duty or who is a veteran.
Graff served in the Marines from 2012 to 2018 as a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense specialist.
Since retiring, she has been a “strong supporter of veterans and women in the military, advocating for two bills in the state legislature to help military families in Wisconsin, as well as raising money for homeless veterans,” according to a news release from Operation Fan Mail.
Graff attended the Sunday, Sept. 22, Packers-Denver Broncos game with her husband, Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. William Graff, her mother, Robin Shriver and her friend Kit Amidzich.
Graff works as a paraprofessional in the Milton School District and is studying at the University of Wisconsin-Madison to become a high school and ESL teacher.