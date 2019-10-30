2018-11-08-ore-com-opi-carnival-mousemaze3 (copy)

Ace Klug, 4, and Ari Klug, 6, enjoy the massive Mouse Maze on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 at the Oregon Preschool Inc. kids carnival at Netherwood Knoll Elementary School.

Netherwood Knoll Elementary School will become a hub for children’s entertainment on Saturday, Nov. 2.

A fall carnival will run from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at NKE, 276 Soden Dr. Along with numerous games, the annual event will also feature face painting, a bounce house, a raffle and a silent auction.

It is one of several fundraisers for the parent-cooperative preschool, with moms and dads of Oregon Preschool kids running the show.

Admission is free, but carnival games will require around 1-2 tickets. Tickets are 50 cents each.

Attendees are asked to enter at door 10.

For information, call 835-9216.