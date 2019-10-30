Netherwood Knoll Elementary School will become a hub for children’s entertainment on Saturday, Nov. 2.
A fall carnival will run from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at NKE, 276 Soden Dr. Along with numerous games, the annual event will also feature face painting, a bounce house, a raffle and a silent auction.
It is one of several fundraisers for the parent-cooperative preschool, with moms and dads of Oregon Preschool kids running the show.
Admission is free, but carnival games will require around 1-2 tickets. Tickets are 50 cents each.
Attendees are asked to enter at door 10.
For information, call 835-9216.