An Oregon neighborhood, located on Pinon Trail, took some time away from their COVID-19 pandemic worries Sunday, March 22, to instead spread some joy.

With social distancing in mind, less than 10 neighborhood members gathered in a small parade as a reminder there's still hope to be had.

The participants waved the Wisconsin flag, displayed colorful signs with upbeat messages and threw candy to parade-goers standing at the ends of their driveways.

Even while six feet apart, the parade was a show of solidarity -- we are not alone in our worries.

And we will get through this together.

Email Emilie Heidemann at emilie.heidemann@wcinet.com or follow her on Twitter at @HeidemannEmilie. 