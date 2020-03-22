An Oregon neighborhood, located on Pinon Trail, took some time away from their COVID-19 pandemic worries Sunday, March 22, to instead spread some joy.
With social distancing in mind, less than 10 neighborhood members gathered in a small parade as a reminder there's still hope to be had.
The participants waved the Wisconsin flag, displayed colorful signs with upbeat messages and threw candy to parade-goers standing at the ends of their driveways.
Even while six feet apart, the parade was a show of solidarity -- we are not alone in our worries.
And we will get through this together.