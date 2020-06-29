Last week’s “The Oregon Minute” episode heard from superintendent Brian Busler, who retired this month.
The 20+ minute segment discussed a variety of topics, including Busler’s career, the COVID-19 pandemic and the George Floyd protests and how they relate to the Oregon School District.
Busler, who became Oregon’s superintendent in 2006, said on the segment he looks forward to teaching part-time, traveling and spending more time with his family in his retirement. He’s leaving behind a district having built a new elementary school in City of Fitchburg limits -- the first one in almost two decades. Construction on the new school is nearing completion and is set to open in August.
“The Oregon Minute” is a weekly program focusing on current village affairs and community happenings, and is filmed by OCA Media in partnership with the Observer.
The program is currently scheduled to air at 7 p.m. Thursdays. “The Oregon Minute” will broadcast on Charter cable channel 983 and TDS cable channel 1019. The program will also be available on the OCA Media YouTube channel and on its Facebook page.
Paul Zwicker, OCA Media executive director, edits and directs the show, and Observer community editor Emilie Heidemann interviews program guests.
If you have an idea for a “The Oregon Minute” topic, or for more information, email emilie.heidemann@wcinet.com or visit ocamedia.com.