Last week’s “The Oregon Minute” episode heard from public works director Jeff Rau.
The segment discussed a variety of topics, including the Perry Parkway traffic analysis, the Janesville and Park Street reconstruction and updates to public department services during the pandemic.
“The Oregon Minute” is a weekly program focusing on current village affairs and community happenings, and is filmed by OCA Media in partnership with the Observer.
The program is currently scheduled to air at 7 p.m. Thursdays. “The Oregon Minute” will broadcast on Charter cable channel 983 and TDS cable channel 1019. The program will also be available on the OCA Media YouTube channel and on its Facebook page.
Paul Zwicker, OCA Media executive director, edits and directs the show, and Observer community editor Emilie Heidemann interviews program guests.
If you have an idea for a “The Oregon Minute” topic, or for more information, email emilie.heidemann@wcinet.com or visit ocamedia.com.