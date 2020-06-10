100 years ago (1920)
• The OHS junior class play was “At the End of the Rainbow.” The cast of characters were played by Henry Sholts, Bill Sweeney, James Cusick, Clement Criddle, Paul Barry, Ray Fisher, Lucille Flanagan, Della McWatty, Vera Christensen, Vergene Buche, Catleen Knox, Florence Montgomery, Florena Hanson, Ethel Hanson, Hazel Hanson, Dorothy Ellis, Christene Christensen and Kathryn Byrne. It was held at the Opera House after which a dance was held.
• The dance held at the Opera House drew a big crowd. In the “spot dance,” Will Minch received the prize. Mr. and Mrs. Wischhoff carried off the honors of the prize waltz.
• Gov. E. L. Philipp proclaimed May 7 as Arbor and Bird Day.
• Sen. Irvine Lenroot has accepted the invitation to be the principal speaker at the War Memorial ceremony next month. He was recognized as one of Wisconsin’s greatest orators and statesman and was one of the Republican leaders in the U.S. Senate Gov. E. L. Philipp had been invited to give the welcome address to the veterans.
• The Oregon Township Fair, sponsored by the eight rural area schools, was held Friday, May 21. The afternoon and evening programs were held at the opera house, and exhibits and a supper at the Woodman Hall. Leading the event were Arline Montgomery, Evelyn and Eleanor Fuller, Marie McGill, Mrs. Homer Stone, Vergene Buche and Mrs. Hannah Gjelde among others from Madison.
• Wear a poppy: “A nationwide movement is on foot to establish an official flower to be worn on Memorial Day. It is entirely fitting that this flower should be the red poppy, because our most recently soldiers that died lie beneath the Poppy Fields of Flanders. Wear a red poppy on this special day in honor of all soldiers, dead and living.”
• Kiser Brothers have purchased the A. S. Parsons house on Main Street and will take possession as soon as Mr. and Mrs. Parsons vacate.
• Memorial Day Services: After a service at the opera house and Presbyterian Church a parade marched to the cemetery in the following order: Oregon Band led by the fife and drum unit, G.A.R. soldiers and sailors of the last war, Boy Scouts, W.R.C. flower girls and flag boys, others from the high school and grade schools along with citizens of the community. E. E. Buche was the parade marshal.
50 years ago (1970)
• The first phase of the remodeling of the Village Hall has been accomplished with the moving of the library to the second floor. The old location of the library will be remodeled to accommodate the village board and clerk. Joan Wethal, the librarian, was in charge of arranging for the new library space.
• The theme of the OHS prom was “Age of Aquarius.” The queen was Sandy Greene and the king, Bill Knickmeyer. Others on the Prom Court were Gina Kinney, Mary Brown, Barb Miller, Cindy Benish, Sue Wischhoff, Merrillee Billing, Patty Olson, Jan Johnson, Paul Larson, Bill Bossingham, John Black, Jim Outhouse, Louis Smith, Gary Bakker, Rich Larsen and Jim Swinehart. The music was provided by The Pied Pipers.
• Larson’s Paint and Wallpaper Store (116 Janesville St.) opens a new art supply department.
• The Oregon-Brooklyn Jaycettes sponsored a fashion show, “Sailing into Summer.” Bormann’s of Madison supplied the fashions. Proceeds from the event were donated to the Oregon Swim Club for competition swimsuits.
• Mr. and Mrs. Oliver Culles become new owners of the Oregon Laundromat.
• OHS students construct a combination concession stand, ticket booth, and storage building at the east end of the parking lot adjacent to the football field. The students were members of the light building class, a division of the Industrial Arts Class. Their instructor was Ron Nelson.
• One hundred and fifty students graduated from Oregon High School.
• The Village Board was informed by the village clerk, Jeanette Forman, that another $28,300 had been received from the federal government as an aid to the recent sewer expansion project.
• New Woman’s Club officers were installed: Mrs. A. L. Kennan, president; Mrs. Robert Johnson, first vice-president; Mrs. Karl Ahrens, 2nd vice-president; Mrs. Paul Haubrich, recording secretary; Mrs. Les Nelson, correspondence secretary; Mrs. David Lund, treasurer; Mrs, Gerald Navis, assistant treasurer Mrs. Paul Keenan, parliamentarian.
• Cletus Brown, Oregon barber for the past 40 years, has sold his business and building, (also location of Larson Paint Shop) to John McNabb of Madison. The sale will be effective July 1.
25 years ago (1995)
• The Gaskell Engineering Co. reported to the Village Board that they found the Jefferson Street pedestrian underpass to be safe.
• The OHS prom theme was “Today’s Dreams, Tomorrow’s Memories” and the song was “Glory of Love.” The music was provided by Z-104. Members of the court included Kami Smith, Paul Ritland, (King) Derek O’Brien, Ryan Raschein, Bob Henderson, Jessica Wilkening, Chad Rittenhouse, Nani Stuckman, Sara Bossingham (Queen), Jill Ellefson, Cadie Langer, Aaron Lawry, Kim Ross, Andy Lawry, Lanie Smith and Mike Forcier.
• Forty-four members of the OHS orchestras traveled to Santa Fe, New Mexico, taking in the area’s art, music and history.
• Seven OHS students spent two weeks in Germany. Those making the trip were Jodi Carter,
Andy Kuba, Christain Albert, Marisa Reinstra, Tammy Bryrne, Philip Root and Karl L. Hanson, along with their teacher, Tony Voss. The student exchange between Wisconsin and the German state of Hesse started in 1990.
• OHS students attended the state conference of the FHA (Future Homemakers of America) and the HERO (Home Economic Related Occupations) at Green Bay. Those attending were Amie Eichelberg, Toni Rogers, Amanda Jeidy, Sheliah Nechkash, Joan Grady, Amber Denson, Tammy Hughes, Brian Pettit, Erica Hanson, Bobbie Monroe, Anne Dicke, Jennie Gefke, Lisa Barroilhet and Keri Smith. The Oregon Chapter was started in January of 1947 and is led by their advisor, Lynn Buyarski.
• The Oregon Village Board approved a series of conditional use permits to allow McDonalds to operate a site in the Village. The owner of the franchise will be Wayne Harris and the building site will be at 1029 North Main Street.
• The Prairie Mound and St. Mary’s Cemeteries were vandalized. Nearly 45 headstones were either tipped over or destroyed. Many as possible will be repaired prior to Memorial Day.
• Craig Sherven becomes the ninth full time police officer hired for the village.
10 years ago (2010)
• The theme for the Junior Prom was “An Evening Garden.” Members of the court were Kali Jahn. Brittany Deegan, Leslie Jernegan, Darrell Schwartz, Alexandra Rosemeyer, Molly Rossiter, Haley Grow, Rachel Chisman, Hayden Peters, Garrett Andrew Brownfield, Collin Johnson, Alex Neuenschwander, Evan Acker, Paul Byrne, Max Thoma, Karl Bock and Kathryn Landmark.
• The building formerly the Valentine Restaurant, and more recently Hawthorn’s Dining and Celebrations, has been sold to Gunderson Investment Properties and will be used for a funeral home.
• The Village Board discusses a liquor license moratorium. Later the Board approved a moratorium that would apply to Walgreen’s request, but not to Chamber events.
• Members of the Brooklyn-Oregon Habitat for Humanity, a satellite unit of the Dane County Chapter, celebrates the completion of the residences on the 800 block of Oregon Park Ave. They will be ready to move in the coming month.
• The Oregon Rotary Club sponsors a Bike Ride with 25, 60 or 100 km routes.
• Jen and Scot Williams held an open house at 1045 Hillcrest Lane for their business,
“Saddle Up Horse Training.”
• Kaon (Kay) Nelson, owner and manager of D-Chai Traditional Thai Massage at 990 Janesville in Oregon looks toward expanding her business to Madison. After opening the Oregon office in November 2008, she has served 450 clients.
• The OHS baseball team locks up the Badger South Conference title with wins over Monroe and Stoughton, giving them a season of 9 wins and 3 losses.
• Jacob Ninneman won the Badger South Conference discus championship with a 161 foot, 1 inch throw.
• The flag flies again at Liberty Pole Park. The flag raising ceremony followed a year of fundraising by Friends of Liberty Pole Park. The Civil War landmark near Amidon Road and Hwy. 92 was the site where area volunteers signed up for that war.
- Compiled by Gerald Neath, Oregon Area Historical Society