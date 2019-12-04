Every Tuesday when Oregon schools are in session, a group of 5 to 11 year old students gather at the library after school for Eureka Jr Club.
The club, led by youth services librarian Kelly Allen, focuses on STEAM inspired programming — science, technology, engineering, art and math.
On Tuesday, Nov. 26 Allen led several students in a perler beads craft.
Perler beads are small colorful plastic beads that are first assembled into a design on a spiked plastic tray. Once placed onto the spiked design trays, one side is ironed, fusing the beads together into an ornament by slightly melting them.
Allen had many designs available for students to choose from including a fox, dolphin, penguin, octopus, ice cream cone, star and heart.