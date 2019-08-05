The 14th annual Oregon Kids Triathlon is back for another year, with a Friday night expo to kick off the race from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9.
The expo for race participants and their families will be held at the Oregon Area Fire/EMS District building, 131 Spring St. The triathlon will take place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Oregon Community Pool, 249 Brook St.
The event was launched in 2006 as a “local event to get kids moving and to help them find a love for multiple sports,” the OKT website said.
The race is produced by the Oregon Community Swim Club, a non-profit United States swim organization that “embraces novice recreational swimmers all the way up to driven national competitors.”
“Now in its 14th year, OKT has grown to over 500 athletes that come from all over southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois,” its website states.
At the expo, the participants will have the opportunity to pick up their triathlon packet, goody bag and an event t-shirt. The event will also feature vendors and giveaways. A pre-race orientation will be held at 6 p.m. as well.
On race day, there will be an event designated for five age group brackets. For 5-6 and 7-8 year olds, there will be a 50 meter swim, 1.1 mile bike route, and 0.5 mile run.
As for 9-10 and 11-12 year olds, there will be a 100 meter swim, 4.4 mile bike route and a 1.15 mile run.
The last age group of 13-14 year olds will engage in a 200 meter swim, 5.7 mile bike route and 1.55 mile run.
Course map information for each age group can be found at oregonkidstri.com. Click on the “Race Day Info” tab and scroll down to “Course Maps.”
The top five boys and girls in each age bracket will be awarded a trophy at the end of the race.
Registration is required and can be done by visiting oregonkidstri.com or by downloading a form from the website and mailing it to 6215 Stony Hill Dr. with Attn: Oregon Kids Triathlon. Paper registrations cost $45 and online $35.
For information about the expo and the triathlon, call event director Dawn Faris at 444-9481.