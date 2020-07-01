100 years ago (1920)
• The World War monument was dedicated on June 10. J.S. Cusick was selected as President of the Day (MC), introducing the various distinguished speakers and guests. He was also asked to give the welcoming address to the veterans. This after the committee was notified at the last minute the Governor would be unable to attend. About 150 area citizens participated in a pageant organized by Ms Darren and the Choral Union. The Dedication Address was given by Senator Irvine Lenroot. The afternoon was a holiday, with all the business places closing. A free supper and dance was held that evening.
• A. J. Parsons has moved his household goods into the T. H. Grady building next to the store.
• The movie playing at the Oregon Opera House, starring Charlie Chaplin, Marie Dressler, Mabel Normand, Chester Conklin and Mack Swain was “Tillie’s Punctured Romance.”
• George Thomson’s shop advertised that he offered the following products: Velvet Ice Cream, Pan Dandy Bread and Butter Kist Popcorn.
• The Opera House offered a special attraction, “The Common Cause,” described as “The War Story with a laugh, a thrill and a throb; the human side of the great struggle, fighting side by side with our allies.” The film featured an all star cast.
• The Cowdrey and Buche Clothing Store reminded their customers that straw hat time would be here soon. You could select from various styles: Panama, Sennett, and Truciollo Braids, with Trooper, Yacht, and Optimo shapes. Nothing was priced over $5.00.
50 years ago (1970)
• There were 160 seniors graduating from OHS this year. Sue Vogts was the valedictorian and Kevin Kennan, the salutatorian. It was one of the largest classes to graduate from OHS.
• Mr. and Mrs. Orin Otteson have sold their interest in The Waterfall Restaurant to Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Wester of East Troy. Mr. and Mrs. Brown will continue to run the restaurant in partnership with the Westers as they had done with the Ottesons.
• An early count from the census records showed that Dane County in 1970 had a population of 285,879 compared to a count of 222,095 in 1960.
• Dr. Frank Dukerschein returned to the Oregon Clinic to resume his practice with Dr. L. S. Kellogg. He had been practicing in New Berlin, Wisconsin during the past year.
• Wisconsin Power & Light held an open house for their new servicing and district operating building (now occupied by Ziggy’s Restaurant). Urban Johnson was the WP&L District Manager and William Deckert the operating superintendent.
• Boy Scout, Tom Oelmann and Greg Shermo took on the project of restoring the old pump house at the water tower as part of their requirement to obtain the rank of Eagle Scout.
• The Cle-Del Hereford Farm in Oregon, operated by Cletus and Adella Brown, was the site of the annual state Hereford Breeders Association picnic. They hosted about 310 members and local guests, Cletus was this year’s association president.
• The Oregon School Board held a special meeting for the purpose of selling the Oakside School. It was sold to Richard Lee Reese of Madison for $16,000.
25 years ago (1995)
• The 187 graduating seniors was one of the largest classes in OHS history. Sarah Halverson was valedictorian and Tony Byers the salutatorian. Awarding the diplomas were school board members Dr. Charles Teeter, Mrs. Kathleen Marves, Mr. Charles Uphoff and Mr. David Williams.
• The Village Board was hesitant about a change order expenditure for the new library, but finally approved $10,000.
• The Sixth Annual Oregon Community Band Festival was held in Triangle Park. Ten local small-town bands performed individual concerts and then came together for a joint concert of 350 musicians playing Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever.” Participating bands were from Oregon, Lake Mills, Madison Area Youth Band, Hartford, Sun Prairie, New Horizons, Dual County, Lakes Area, Sugar River and Stoughton.
• Groundbreaking ceremonies were held at Holy Mother of Consolation for a building and renovation project that will add a new entrance to the church, offices, classrooms and provide for expanded seating capacity. Also all areas of the church will be handicapped accessible. The project was called “A Church for the 21st Century.”
• The Rotary bike tour draws over 150 cyclists. Participating were Marcia Miquelon, Executive Director of the Bicycle Federation of Wisconsin, Alice Seeliger, President of the Oregon Rotary, and Arlan Kay, Chair of the Oregon Trail Historic Bicycle Ride.
10 years ago (2010)
• Thirteen students received their high school diplomas through the Oregon Alternative School and Integrated Studies. The alternative high school program had opened in the fall of 2008 in the Oregon Community Sports Arena. This was the first group of students to earn diplomas with their peers.
• Two hundred eighty-five graduate from Oregon High School. The class flower was the Tiger Lily and the motto was “It does not do well to dwell on dreams and forget to live.”
• The Village of Oregon Board denies Walgreens a license to sell beer and wine.
• Father William Connell, pastor of Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church, celebrated 35 years in the priesthood. A pancake breakfast was hosted by the Knights of Columbus to celebrate the event.
• The Oregon Panthers baseball team finished their season 18-8 overall, including a 9-3 record in the Badger South Conference, which earned them the conference crown.
• The Village of Oregon Planning Commission approved the plans for the building of a new church on the west side of the village by the First Presbyterian Church.