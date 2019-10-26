A 2018 Oregon High School graduate has won an Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps scholarship to attend Ripon College.
Rhett A. Cunningham was awarded the scholarship on a “merit basis, reflecting academic achievement, extracurricular activities, physical fitness, specific performance or accomplishment, leadership abilities and personal interviews,” according to an Army news release.
The scholarship includes tuition and fees, as well as an annual book allowance and a monthly stipend for up to 10 months of each school year the scholarship is in effect.
Cunningham is the son of Steven W. Cunningham of Edgerton and Michelle L. Willits of Oregon.