Junior and Special Olympics athlete Seth Rehrauer challenged his classmates to raise money for the Special Olympics.
Between the Oregon boys varsity basketball, boys soccer and girls soccer the teams raised $3,315, according to Gretchen Rehrauer.
They teams then took the Polar Plunge on Feb. 15 at Olin Park in Madison. Although Seth had agreed that whoever raised the least amount of pledges had to take the plunge, most athletes (including the winners) took to the icy water to show support for their teammate and the cause.