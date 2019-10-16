An event that both showcases creativity through crafts and raises funds for Oregon Area Fire/EMS District is coming up this month.
Now in its 23rd year, the Oregon Firefighter/EMT Association Craft Fair is set to for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Oregon Middle School, 601 Pleasant Oak Drive.
The fair, sponsored by the association, has a $2 admission and will feature around 80 vendors.
Event coordinator Peg Berman said visitors can expect to see a variety of items at the fair, including blankets, soaps, jewelry, artisan honey, paper crafts, metal work, knits, glass work and signs.
Food and refreshments will also be available for purchase.
Proceeds will go toward funding training sessions and equipment for fire district and EMS volunteers and employees. Berman said the event raises an average of $6,000 each year. Proceeds from food purchases will help out a local 4-H club.
For more information, contact Peg Berman at 215-1924 or ofdcraftfair@yahoo.com.