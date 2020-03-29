100 years ago - 1920
• A play at the Olson’s Opera House is being planned for the benefit of the Standard Bearers. The cast will include Donald McGill, Bernice Hanan, Christophina Johnson, Stanley Chandler, Chris Olson, Mrs. Floyd Patterson, Ethel Murphy, Herbert Golden and Marie McGill.
• The Standard Bearers work purely for humanitarian and Christianizing causes; supporting as they have, a Chinese missionary student and a hospital service in those countries where service is not one-tenth to what it is in our country. Every cent of the receipts go for the above worthy cause.
• According to the recent surveys of the Wisconsin Dept. of Agriculture, Dane County, with 75,000 head of milk cows, leads all other Wisconsin counties.
• John Gilbert & Son (doing business in the Christenson Building) advertised that with each Pennsylvania Vacuum Cup Tire purchased during the month of February one free Pennsylvania Ton Tested inner Tube will be given.
• Norton Ames visited his parents Mr. and Mrs. W. L. Ames. He had just returned from Minneapolis. Following his visit, he will travel to San Antonio, Texas on behalf of the Samson Tractor Co.
• Wm. Pledger of Madison has bought the barbershop of Henry Usher. Mr. Pledger is staying with his brother, Elwin Pledger, but as soon as he can rent a house, his family will move here from Madison.
• Mr. and Mrs. G. O. Lundy and his sister, Miss Dena, have moved here from Brooklyn and are occupying the E. D. Main house on Janesville Street.
• The Annual Men’s Dinner was held in Woodman’s Hall. The program consisted of music selections by a male quartet and a violin solo by Marie McGill and addresses by Mr. E. Tettreau, Chaplain of the A. E. F. and Dr. R. A. Barnes. A humorous reading was given by Mrs. Arthur Chandler. The program continued with a discussion about the Armenian question and ended with everyone singing “America."
(NOTE: The Armenian question dealt with the fate of Armenia following World War. I. It had previously been a part of the Ottoman Empire.)
50 years ago - 1970
• The Village Board granted permission to have the new park shelter named the James Lease Memorial Shelter in honor of James Lease, a local farmer and developer who had died following an auto accident. The request was made by Jim Wolowic, president of the Jaycees, and Jaycee member Ken Brookbank.
• The remodeling of the Village Hall is underway. Walter Waefler was serving as foreman of the project.
• One hundred and forty teachers and staff of the Oregon School District participated in Oregon’s first B.I.E. (Business—Industry—Education) Day, sponsored by the Oregon Chamber of Commerce. Twenty businesses participated. The tours and lectures were designed to highlight the workings and operation of local businesses, illustrating how the American economic system functions. James Underkofler, President of the Wisconsin Power and Light, gave the key address at the event.
• Frank Nauyokas was named as principal of the new multi-unit middle school being built in the Oregon School District.
• The Oregon American Legion sponsored a concert by the Capitol Chordsmen plus four top-ranked local quartets at the Oregon High School Cafetorium.
• Nellie McGill was named as the local area Campaign Chairperson for the 1970 Easter Seal Campaign.
• The management of the Squire Clothing Store announced that the shop will be offering a variety of ladies’ clothing. This will become a regular department in the store in a few weeks.
• There were snowmobile championship racing and world record speed runs at Capital Speedway.
• Norman Champion, owner of Oregon Heating and Air Conditioning, was elected president of the Independent Sheet Metal and Air Conditioners, Madison Area Association.
• The Oregon Cub Scout Den Mothers of Troop No. 350 were recognized at the Annual Blue and Gold Banquet. Those recognized were Gen Snow, Kate Beck, Mary Johnson, Jean Reece, Joyce Benjamin, Gail Kluever and Carol Robert.
• Arthur R. Kurtz, Assistant Secretary of the Wisconsin Dept. of Agriculture, was the keynote speaker at the F. F. A. Banquet.
• P..T.A. Fun Night drew one of the largest crowds in the history of the event. The committee organizing the event was headed by Emmett Barger and Orrill Ferguson.
• The five fourth grade classes at the Oregon Elementary School released 160 helium-filled weather balloons as part of their weather unit studies. Each balloon was equipped with a postcard wrapped in a plastic bag. Anyone finding a card should send it back to the school recording where, when, and under what weather conditions the card was found.
• Senator William Proxmire spoke to an assembly of OHS students, followed by a question and answer period. The senator spoke about the real opportunities that America has in the future and some of the present pitfalls that we need to avoid.
• The Village storage building, a 40 by 100 feet, steel pole type structure, (the site of the former youth building) is taking shape. It will provide storage room for various Chamber of Commerce Holiday items and Village equipment and items as needed.
25 years ago - 1995
• The First Presbyterian Church is making plans to celebrate its 150th Anniversary. Rev. Matthew Fox, the church’s first pastor, served the congregation for almost four decades.
• Shaka Smart was named January’s Optimist Youth of the month.
• The Chamber of Commerce held its Annual Meeting and Casino Night at DJ’s Steakhouse on Feb. 4. Chuck Cell was named Business Person of the year.
• St. John’s Lutheran Church plans to celebrate its 100th anniversary. The name was chartered as the Danish Lutheran Church on February 7, 1896, but was changed to St. John’s in 1934, after which all services were conducted in English.
• Cindy Peterson opens Peterson Travel in the recently completed Autumn Woods Professional Centre.
• The Village Board approved a study of the Jefferson pedestrian tunnel by Gaskell Engineering Co.. The cost was not to exceed $10,500. The study would be in three phases and could be cancelled at any time. The purpose was to establish the safety of the tunnel passageway.
• OHS kicked off its Fourth Annual Multicultural Celebration. Performing at the opening was a performance by the Ballet Folkorico of Mexico. The session ended with a talk by State Representative (now senator) Tammy Baldwin, “Prejudice and Homophobia."
• A religious group, Reformed Congregation, attempted to buy land in the Town of Oregon for retreats, but were turned down. At a town meeting more than 100 Town of Oregon residents turned out to oppose the request.
• The OHS student council planned a “Down on the Farm” theme for the boys’ basketball game against Monroe on Feb. 24. Everyone was encouraged to get decked out their favorite farm/country apparel.
• Schroeder Publications, Inc. (publisher of the Oregon Observer and other area newspapers) make plans for a new building at 845 Market Street
• The Eighth Annual Midwest Choral Festival was held at the Oregon High School. Over 150 choral students from five regional schools sang and studied during the day-long event under the direction of guest instructor, Prof. Sharon Hanson, Director of choral activities at the University of Wisocnsin-Milwaukee.
10 years ago - 2010
• The Village Board approved spending $3,450 for 10 directional signs to help people locate destinations within the village.
• The Village Broad requested Mark Below, director of public works, to get Dane County to make repairs to Hwy. CC (Jefferson Street). The road was within Dane County’s jurisdiction. However, after any overlays were made, jurisdiction would be transferred to the village.
• The Oregon Middle School students rehearsed for the 10th Annual Madrigal Dinner. Heather Rattmann directed the event.
• An EcoCenter is being planned and will be built next to the Middle School.
• The Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce met for the Annual Awards Dinner and Meeting. The theme of the meeting was “I Love Oregon”. Marty and Debbi Verhelst of Verhelst C.P.A. were honored with the Longtime Service Award. Ray and Alice Antoniewicz and their family of A-Z Farm were selected to receive the 2009 Outstanding Business Person of the Year Award.
The 2009 Community Improvement Award went to the Oregon School District for the renovation and reconstruction of the Oregon Community Pool. Holy Mother of Consolation received the 2009 Community Award as well for completing the renovation of Consolation Hall and keeping a number of local workers in business at a time when many area contractors have been seeking slowdowns.
• Seventh grader, Hannah Brady, after placing first at the local spelling bee, will advance to the regional competition at the Stoughton High School. She won the local contest by spelling correctly the word, “innocuous.”
• OHS Senior, David Beers got his 100th career victory in wrestling at the Badger South Conference dual finale against Fort Atkinson.
• OHS students and the community raised more than $12,000 for earthquake-ravaged Haiti.
• OHS students stage Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible.” Kathy Tissot was the OHS drama advisor. Lead roles were taken by Sami Elmer (as Elizabeth Proctor); David Holmes (as John Proctor); Sarah Hassam (as Abigail Williams); R. J. Heim (as Gov. Danfortj); Rachel Chisman (as Tituba); Cody Waters (as Rev. John Hale); Luis Dario Villalobos Castro (as Rev. Samuel Parris); Stefanie Ballesta (as Rebecca Nurse); and Emma Syth (as Mary Warren).
• The Oregon Public Library had a total circulation in 2009 of 323,386, an increase of 7.11%, as 5,849 Village of Oregon area residents had registered library cards.
- Compiled by Gerald Neath, Oregon Area Historical Society