Dance party
Join in for a virtual interactive dance party for children in kindergarten through third-grade based on the new Disney Trolls: World Tour movie.
A short choreographed dance will be taught and rehearsed by Katie Monk from 9:30-10 a.m. Tuesday, June 17 and 10-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27.
We will also have plenty of free dance time and other Trolls trivia and activities. Cost is $10.
‘Art and Nature’
If your child is excited about art and nature, then register for “Art and Nature.”
The class takes place 10:30-11 a.m. Mondays, June 22 through July 13 and is for grades 4-6.
Participants will learn how to draw different animals, create prints with leaves and flowers and use items found in nature to create art. They will receive an acrylic paint set so they can create some beautiful art designs. Prior to each class, you will receive an email to let you know what items found in nature that will be needed for the upcoming class.
Led by Rome Corners Intermediate art teacher, Brianna Jepson. Cost is $30.
‘Snacks from the Garden’
Use locally grown produce to make healthy snacks in a “Kids Friendly Snacks from the Garden” class.
Kids from second through fifth grade will make a kid approved snack right from the garden from 11-11:45 a.m. Wednesdays, June 24 - July 22.
A supply list will be shared with them prior to each class. Led by Sarah Hilby, of the Oregon School District AmeriCorps Farm to School staff member. Cost is $15.
Chess class
Join in on “Beginning and Intermediate Chess” to learn new strategies, tactics, game analysis, common patterns and more.
The class takes place from 2-3 p.m. Thursdays, June 25 - July 16, and is for grades 4-7.
Players will learn new skills and refine strategies through lessons, while playing matches against each other and through chess puzzles. To participate, each parent/guardian will need to create an account for their child in chess. Com. Cost is $100.
‘Basic Fly Tying’
Learn the basics of how to make fly fishing ties from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 17.
Led by superintendent Brian Busler. Class is free and for ages 13 and above.