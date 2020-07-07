Coding class for juniors
Explore the different aspects of coding from 1:30-2:45 p.m. Monday, July 13, through Thursday, July 16.
Students from kindergarten through second grade will learn different concepts -- from robotic engineering to programming and animation. They will work on different games using MIT Scratch programming.
There will also be free dance time and other Trolls trivia and activities. Cost is $10.
‘Potency of Poetry: A Four Part Series’
This poetry class, for ages 13 and above, will take place from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays starting July 14 through August 4.
Education director and actor, David Daniel, will take students on a fun and engaging exploration of poetry. In this four-part series, participants will investigate the who, what, when, where, why, and how of poetry. They can take part in individual sessions or sign up for the whole shebang.
Cost for individual sessions is $10. The full series is $36.
‘Behind the Scenes: Shakespeare’s As You Like It’
This workshop will take place from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 29.
Kids ages 13 and older will take an in-depth look at a scene from a recent Zoom reading of “As You Like It.”
Participants will watch the scene, discuss the actors’ experiences in this new medium and then answer your questions. Led by David Daniel.
‘Auditioning Basics Workshop: A Series in Two Parts’
This workshop will take place from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 15 and 22.
For the first workshop, participants will talk through the audition process: “Picking a piece, ways to rehearse, tips and tricks for beating your nerves. In their time away, students are invited to record and share their audition.
In the second workshop, they’ll get feedback on that audition.
Led by David Daniel. Cost is $10.
‘MincraftEDU: Theme Park Mania’
Participants of this class will build their own Minecraft amusement parks from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, through Friday, Aug. 7.
First through fourth graders will navigate a number of engineering and teamwork challenges, like drafting blueprints of rides and creating the entire park. And they will then turn their dream into a Minecraft reality with the intent of creating the most visitor-friendly and realistic park possible.
All participants will have the opportunity to “visit” each park and experience all the awesome creations from the week. Led by Engineering for Kids. Cost is $105.
‘Creative App Design’
This app development course is set for 1:30-3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, through Friday, Aug. 14.
First through fourth graders will code, test and create their own apps in real time using an easy-to-understand format. The program offers kids of any experience level an open-ended environment for creating exactly what they want.
Requirements include any laptop/desktop computer with the latest version of Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Led by Engineering for Kids. Cost is $105.