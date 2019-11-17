The Oregon Community Band is set to begin its 39th season next week.
The group’s fall concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, in the Oregon Middle School cafeteria, 601 Pleasant Oak Drive.
The 45-piece adult concert band will play selections such as the tuba feature, “Devil and the Deep Blue Sea,” a horn quintet seasonal medley and a salute to LeRoy Anderson, with the “The Typewriter,”“Sleigh Ride” and “A Christmas Festival.”
Free cookies and dessert bars will be served, and Oregon Food Pantry donations will be collected at the door.
According to the website, the band, founded in 1981, is a group of musicians of all experience levels who gather to enjoy and play music. The group rehearses each fall and spring, under the direction of Jim Baxter, to prepare for performances in malls, churches, senior centers and parks throughout the area.
The band is known for its summertime evenings-in-the-park performances downtown.
For information, visit oregoncommunityband.org.