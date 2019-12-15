The Oregon/Brooklyn Lions have taken over Operation Joy, the toy and gift card drive started by the parent teacher organization.
Last year 256 children received a gift through this toy drive and that is a 30% increase over the previous year, according to a news release.
“With our holiday basket deliveries we have seen such a need in our community that when this opportunity was presented, we knew we needed to help,” lions member Tammy Rockenbach said in a news release.
Donations are being accepted through Tuesday, Dec. 17 and toys will be distributed 4-7 p.m.Thursday, Dec. 19, at Netherwood Knoll Elementary school, 276 Soden Dr.
There is no sign-up to receive gifts but participants need to be in the Oregon School District.
There are donation bins in several locations in the community. People are welcome to donate unwrapped presents or gift cards at: Oregon Police Station, Pure Integrity Homes, Oregon Library, Oregon Pool, O’Froyo, Firefly Coffeehouse, Oregon Daycare, Inc., Oregon Community Bank, State Bank of Cross Plains-Oregon Office, Oregon School District Office, Netherwood Knoll Elementary, Prairie View Elementary and Brooklyn Elementary.
If you wish to make a monetary donation, mail a check to Oregon/Brooklyn Lions at P.O. Box 215, Oregon.
For information, contact Tammy Rockenbach, lzrock@charter.net or 438-9572.