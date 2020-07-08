Paul Morrison is showcasing his craft furniture at Madison’s virtual Art Fair on the Square this weekend.
The Oregon resident will be one of over 400 juried artists at the 62nd Madison Museum of Contemporary Art-hosted fair this year -- the event having gone online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It starts Saturday, July 11, and goes through Sunday, July 12 -- the same weekend the in-person affair would have occurred. The public can view the endeavor live at mmoca.org/artfair2020.
Visitors can browse dozens of artists’ virtual booths, enjoy music by local performers, watch videos of memories from past fairs and donate to MMoCA. In addition to Morrison’s furniture, art will include photography, jewelry, paintings and other crafts.
Morrison, owner of The Wood Cycle of Wisconsin, is a returning fair artist who participated in the 2018 and 2019 Art Fair on the Square. He told the Observer last year his furniture “emphasizes live edge designs using urban trees from the Madison landscape.”
He also said his artistry and craftsmanship is a “family heritage.”
“I’m a seventh-generation Wisconsin farmboy, but from my youth I was following my grandfather around as he worked in his shop, seeing and learning,” Morrison said last year. “On the other side of my family, my grandmother was a painter and one of the early Art Fair on the Square exhibitors. For me, it’s an honor to be working with Wisconsin hardwood using skills initially taught by my grandfather.”
The release states MMoCA has helped “thousands of professional artists” like Morrison sell and promote their work, and “that remains a goal of this year’s event.” The fair also supports MMoCA’s free admission policy and other art programs and exhibitions year round, according to the release. It routinely attracts 200,000 visitors and about 500 artists each year to Madison’s Capitol Square, the release states.