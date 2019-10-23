100 years ago (1919)
• Phil Pernot sold his farm in the Town of Oregon, consisting of 207 acres, to a party from Madison for $150 per acre. He took a residence on Jennifer Street (in Madison) for his trade and expected to move to Madison the following spring.
• The following farmers received awards judged by Mr. E. D. Holden of the U.W. Madison for their exhibits of the best 10 ears of yellow or dent corn: Arthur Sholts Jr., (first); H.S. Smith & Son (second); Ed Wright (third); John Friday (fourth); and R. Schuster (fifth). Wm. Pernot won first on flint [indian] corn. Martin Nelson received first on his early potatoes and R. Schuster first on late potatoes. J. Schneider received second and third on his late potatoes. All displays were at the First National Bank of Oregon.
• The road system in Dane County was still evolving. It was noted in the newspaper that “the road between Oregon and Stoughton has been taken off the state highway system. However, it will be included in the county system and will be built of concrete; that stipulation to be included in the Dane county bond issue.”
• Olson’s Theater (i.e., Opera House) was showing Alice Joyce in “The Lion and the Mouse.”
Alice Joyce appeared in over 200 films during the 1910s and 1920s.
• Perry Netherwood and his family moved into the home of C. W. Netherwood. Mr. and Mrs. P. C. Herrick, who formerly lived there, moved into the Perry Netherwood house.
• Jerry O’Neill purchased from Jas. McCormick the residence on Third Street now occupied by Mrs. Ruth Horton.
• Action of Village Board concerning the library: “Resolved by the Village Board of the Village of Oregon, Dane County, Wisconsin, that the sum of $500 be and is hereby levied against the taxable property of said Village for the year 1919 for the support and maintenance of the Public Library of said Village.”• A fire broke out on the farm known as the George Litch place. With the exception of the house all the buildings were destroyed. Nearly all the machinery and about 100 tons of hay and 1,000 bushels of grain were lost as well. However, all the livestock had been saved. The fire was first noticed by Mr. Richards while he was returning from the pasture he had sold to Graves and Cretney, a real estate company in Madison, which was to take possession of the property in March 1920. It was estimated that less than half of the estimated loss of $10,000 would be covered by insurance. Graves & Cretney have since sold the property to August Toepfer for $60,000.
• C. C. Lincoln of Elroy purchased the Chas. Neath property on South Third Street.
• F. M. Peterson, who was in charge of the stock shipping department of the Oregon Equity Warehouse Co., tendered his resignation and would be giving his whole attention to the buying and selling of milk cows until then. The shipping of the warehouse company was to be continued by N. P. Black until other arrangements were made.
50 years ago (1969)
• Dr. Jovan L. Ranese joined Dr. Lloyd Kellogg and staff at the Oregon Medical Clinic. He replaced Dr. Frank Dukerschein who left to practice medicine in New Berlin.
• Roeber’s Pharmacy held a Grand Opening. The store had been purchased in August from its former owner, Earl Lawson.
• The House of Home Fashions offered a new service of repairing furniture.
• Oregon was growing. During the previous two years 225 new families had been welcomed to the Village by the Chamber of Commerce Welcoming Committees.
• Ed Klich and Paul Kohlman, along with two friends from Madison, returned from Canada with four moose after two weeks of hunting.
• Dr. Lloyd Kellogg, Bill Booth, Robert Weckerly and Norm Eway, accompanied by Dave Custer and Bob Cusick, returned from a Canadian hunting trip, hunting duck in the Winnipeg area.
• The Oregon Optimist Club held its charter night banquet at the Fitchburg Town Hall. The club was organized the previous October and its charter request was approved in July. The new club had 35 members. The officers were LaVerne Stordock, president; William Murphy, vice-president; Ray Emling, secretary-treasurer; Russell Sackett, Donald Snow, and Bernard Killian, directors; James Bossingham, sergeant-at-arms.
• The OHS cross country team won the Central Suburban Conference title with a win over Clinton (23-32). The runners for Oregon included Hans Plummer, John Black, Mark Aylesworth, Bob Navis and Steve Gray.
• The OHS football team won their homecoming game over Clinton, 45-20. Homecoming royalty were Jim Swinehart, king and Sandy Green, queen. The queen was presented at the pep rally with a dozen red roses and a charm bracelet from the Chamber of Commerce.
• The OHS football team continued on to become champions of the 1969 Central Suburban Conference with their win over Evansville, 40-8.
• Robert Hull was appointed the new manager of the C & P Supermarket in Oregon. He would reside at 231 North Main St.
• Phil and Mike Barry, co-owners of Barry Stables, attended the Wisconsin Horse Association Awards banquet in Milwaukee to receive two trophies for their horses, “Personality” and “Knolland Stonewall.”
• Wisconsin Power and Light announced plans for the construction of a new $140,000 service and operating building on the lot next to their present building. The home on the adjacent lot would be moved (to State Street). NOTE: The old WP&L building has been torn down and Ziggy’s Restaurant occupies the new building constructed by WP&L.)
25 years ago (1994)
• The OHS High School Marching Band met at the Governor’s mansion where Gov. Tommy Thompson was presented with the Governor’s Cup by School Superintendent, Linda Barrows, and Band Director, Steve Spiwak. The Grand National Band Award had been awarded to the band at the Festival of States Band Contest held in Florida earlier in the year. The event included a performance by the band and a Wisconsin style brat and burger party on the grounds of the mansion.
• Oregon members of the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra for the 1994-95 season were Allison Gipp, Curtis Rueden, Sarah Spiwak, Matt Pickett, Dawn Trexel, David Skogen, Sarah Halverson, Erin Vanderpan, Ian Honeyman, Nat Mclntosh, Catie Honeyman, Annelisa Guries, John Couillard, Ann Bukowski, Joe Okada, Geri Nolden, Christine Khati, Andrew Stein, Justin Gray and Aaron Gooze.
• The theme for the Homecoming dance was “Celebrate the Magic.” Alan Chin was king and Lisa Barroilhet, queen. Oregon beat Fort Atkinson, 20-6 in the homecoming game for their first win of the season.
• OHS students presented a production of the musical “Little Shop of Horrors.” Actors in the production include Amy Kotek as Crystal; Amy Kellogg as Clifton; Jennifer Williams as Ronette, Zeke Dasho as Seymour; Emmy Pickett as Audrey; and Matt Pickett as Audrey (2).
Others in the production were Pat Neuman, Lily Kim and Bryan Lewis. Members of the combo were Dave Skogen, Alan Chin, Ian McDonald, and Jeff Reifsdorfer. The tech crew consisted of Mark Chilson, Lat McInosh and Jason Czerwon
• The Oregon Optimist Club elects new officers: Daniel Floeter, president, Daniel Behrend 1st vice-president, Steve Supreant, 2nd vice-president, and Cliffton Lawson, secretary /treasurer.
• This was the first time the OHS girls’ tennis team qualified (singles) players; sending Tammy Byrne and Lisa Barrroiilhet to the WIAA state tennis tournament.
• The OHS boys’ soccer team clinched the Badger Conference Championship and the right to advance to the regional competition.
• The Oregon Cross Country Team had three of its members named to the 1994 All-Badger Conference Team; they were Mike Essie, Evan Williams and Josh Johnson.
10 years ago (2009)
• After trailing 21-0 in the third quarter. the OHS football team came back to win their homecoming game against Reedsburg by one point, scoring on a two point conversion by Josh Graber. The homecoming royalty was Alex Kaeppler, king and Jenna Kleitsch, queen.
• The Oregon Youth Center held an open house and hosted a free dinner, introducing the new manager, Chelsea Leachman.
• Dan Brennan opened Postal Connections at 784 North Main Street. The store was formerly the site of PostNet.
• The OHS girls golf team earned their first ever berth in the Division 1 state competition, where they placed second. Members of the team included Abby Busler, Megan Whip, McKenzie Parks, Linde Sundell, Kandyce Graber and Marisa Koch. Their head coach was Dan Huebsch.
Querida Funck, organizer of the Oregon Arts Festival, planned for the second annual event. The festival featured art exhibits at four locations: the Lemery Gallery, Oregon Straw Hat Players new location (201 Market St., Woodland Studios and Cori Lippert’s Studios.
• Brooklyn area residents came to the aid of the historic Civil War site, Liberty Pole Hill Park. The Friends of Liberty Pole Hill Park planned to make the park an historic monument, which would include a new flag and pole, a memorial plaque, and some benches. It was to be dedicated in honor of the veterans of all wars. The site was originally used to “muster in” troops for military duty during the Civil War.
• The Oregon-Brooklyn Optimist Club elected new officers: Mary Kay Clark, president; Sherry Hill, vice-president; Eric Farness, secretary; and Maynard Stoehr, treasurer.
• The OHS boys’ soccer team won the Badger South Conference Championship with a victory over Milton 3-0. The team was to go on to win the WIAA Division 1 Regional Championship with a win over the Middleton Cardinals, 5-3.