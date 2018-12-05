What do police dogs, Santa Claus and pancakes and all have in common?
They will all be present at the 10th Annual K-9 Breakfast with Santa from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Oregon Area Fire/EMS District building, 131 Spring St.
The OPD K-9 Unit and Fire/EMS will host the event.
Santa will take a break from his North Pole duties to visit from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and attendees will be able to meet Vende, OPD K-9 officer.
The all-you-can-eat event’s Facebook page states the breakfast will feature pancakes, eggs, sausage and beverages. There will also be a bake sale, the proceeds for which will go to the OPD K-9 fund.
The cost for adults to attend is $5 and kids 4-12 cost $3. Children age 3 and under are free. Visitors are encouraged to bring a camera.
For more information, call the Oregon Police Department at 835-3111.