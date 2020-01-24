The annual Oregon Middle School Madrigal Dinner is returning for the 18th year.
Ticket orders are due by Friday, Jan. 31, and no tickets will be available to purchase at the door.
In medieval era- appropriate costumes, middle schoolers serenade family and friends as they enjoy a five-course meal. All parts are auditioned and include jester, king, queen, royal thespians, royal court singers and servants, and musicians.
The shows are set for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, and Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Oregon Middle School, 601 Pleasant Oak Dr. The cost is $16 for general admission and $14 for seniors, students and staff.
To purchase tickets, visit rci-omschoirs.weebly.com.
For information, call Becca Landay at (920) 860-7143 or email landayr@yahoo.com.