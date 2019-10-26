Mariah Miller, a recent Oregon High School graduate, received a scholarship from the John T. Lyle Memorial Trust Fund for the 2019-2020 school year.
The scholarship is given to students who have a career goal in agriculture or a related field, exhibit a strong sense of community volunteerism and service, maintain high grades and participate in 4-H or FFA.
Miller plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in the fall. She has participated in 4-H for 9 years and FFA for three years. Miller plans to study animal science with the long term goal of working in a farm or laboratory conducting research and developing processes to improve quality meat animal production, according to a news release.