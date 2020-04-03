When Jackie Craker asked the community to help her put together crafting kits for her children and their neighbors a few weeks ago, they delivered — literally.
Materials soon piled up on the Oregon High School special education teacher’s doorstep — items like yarn, to pipe cleaners to construction paper. Those turned into catapults and toilet paper unicorns, among other projects 15 families who got kits put together, Craker said.
She said she’s since received kind works of thanks along with pictures of youngsters getting creative.
“You’re a life saver,” one parent said in a message to Craker. “Stay healthy and safe.”
Craker, who teaches in the OHS English department, has two kids — Lucas who attends Brooklyn Elementary School and Emma, who goes to Oregon Daycare, Inc. She had to think of ways to keep her kids entertained as they isolate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was starting to get stressed because my children wanted to know what’s next,” she said.
Craker posted on the Oregon WI Information and Open Oregon WI Community Facebook pages.
“I have quickly realized how time consuming crafts and projects can be to put together, and with that said I’m asking for a little help,” Craker wrote in the Oregon WI Information post. “I plan to put together some kits for students and children to work on and hope to have additional kits for parents and family members to pick up.”
She wrote her goal was to make life a little easier for families with children to keep them engaged during such an uncertain and scary time.
Craker prompted her fellow Oregonians to gather any crafting items they had laying around, including yarn, balloons, glue, glow in the dark paint, construction paper, perler beads, straws, wax paper, cardstock, glue sticks, pipe cleaners, tissue paper and “really anything,” she said in the post.
“It was really cool to see the materials I got,” she said. “I just started searching online to see what I could do with them.”
She said the kits differ — one project involves crafting the catapult with sticks and rubber bands. Craker said she made that with her children. She said they come in little baggies with directions on them.
They used it to catapult treats that the family dog would go after, Craker said, which entertained her children for hours.
The projects, besides getting those creative juices flowing, are good opportunities for kids to learn through play, Craker said. It is also teaching them to be independent while Craker is able to get other tasks done.
She said it’s also a way to keep laughing, to alleviate stress and to encourage connection.
“The Oregon community has been really great,” Craker said. “‘How can I support you?’” has always been the first response.”