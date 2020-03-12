A fundraising event in March will recognize several recent community projects.
Those include completed ones like the new youth center and food pantry building and upcoming ones like the splash pad, new library and Jaycee Park West renovation.
The Oregon Community Resource Network Community Celebration will take place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Headquarters Bar and Restaurant, 101 Concord Dr. There will be live music by Madison-based classic rock band Quest with special guest Tom Krzystof at 7 p.m.
The event will feature a silent auction, which will close at 9 p.m., and appetizers. Proceeds from the auction will be split among current village projects.
Representatives from each project will host booths. The public is welcome to come and donate directly, OCRN president and youth services librarian Kelly Allen told the Observer in an email.
For information, call Allen at 835-6265.