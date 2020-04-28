OCA provides programming during pandemic
During the COVID-19 pandemic, OCA Media continues to offer locally-produced content for viewing.
Each week, OCA Media is streaming the Oregon Village Board meetings as well as the Oregon Area School Board meetings
Without new programming available at this time other than board meetings, OCA Media will offer its viewers 24/7 programming from its archives.
Charter cable channel 984 and TDS cable channel 1020 are scheduled with a variety of Oregon School District related events. Viewers can watch archived programs which run the gamut from 2019 Fine Arts Performances recorded at Oregon High School’s PAC to exciting Panther varsity sports games.
Village of Oregon related events are broadcast on Charter cable channel 983 and TDS cable channel 1019 and include Community Band performances, events from the Oregon Public Library and Oregon Area Senior Center, as well as classic movies.
Programming information is available at ocamedia.com.