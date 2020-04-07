The people in the list below have volunteered to be community helpers during the COVID-19 pandemic. These are members of the Oregon community who said they are available for basic services such as grocery shopping, walking dogs and picking up medications.
The Observer put out a call two weeks ago after readers contacted the paper about connecting people in need with people who can help — within one week we had over 24 volunteers.
There are six volunteers and people who requested help who would like to remain private — the Observer is working with those individuals separately.
If you are able to be a “helper” or a person who is in need, please fill out the form on our website.
All participants who are willing to share their information publicly will have their names, contact information and services offered published on our website and in the Hub. Participants who wish to remain private will have the information put on a spreadsheet and emailed to people who have asked for help.
If you’d like to be a helper or need help but do not have access to the internet, contact the Unified Newspaper Group office directly at 845-9559.
If you have any questions or would like to be added to the list please visit ConnectOregonWI.com. Or call our offices at 845-9559.
Observer:
Devan Bertz
Email: devanb@rocketmail.com
Phone: 608-877-6321
Services I can provide:
Grocery shopping, pharmacy pickup, yard work. Anything. I do have CNA experience, larger SUV.
Days Available: Saturday and Sunday, Available Hours: 8am to 7pm
Margaret Straub
Email: mstraub@frontier.com
Phone: 608-843-3362
Services I can provide:
Grocery shopping, running errands, odds jobs
Days Available: , Available Hours: 4pm-8pm
Linda Nedelcoff
Email: nedelcoff5@yahoo.com
Phone: 608-345-3521
Services I can provide:
Grocery shopping, delivering, making packages
Days Available: , Available Hours: 8:00 am — 8:00 pm
Lisa Joyce
Email: qnosmom@hotmail.com
Phone: 608-445-2327
Services I can provide:
Grocery shopping, delivering meals, yard work-really anything that is needed. I have been working in healthcare for 30 + years as a lab professional.
Days Available: Tuesdays, Wed after 3:30, Sat, Sun, Available Hours: Any Tues, Sat, Sun
Unified Newspaper Group makes no claims as to the ability or honesty of the people who submit their names for these forms. We are connecting people as a public service only.