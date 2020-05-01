The Oregon Area Food Pantry is hosting a drop-off food drive.
From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 9, donors can drop off items at Oregon Area Food Pantry, 107 N. Alpine Pkwy., and Brooklyn Elementary School, 204 Division St., Brooklyn
The items OAFP needs most are canned meat, meal in a can, beef stew, canned vegetables, canned fruit, macaroni and cheese, boxed dinners, Ramen noodles, cereal, tortillas and breakfast/granola bars.
Expired food is not accepted.
The OAFP is still open during the COVID-19 pandemic and is delivering food in boxes to people’s vehicles. Since March, OAFP staff have seen an increase in the amount of patrons.
The hours remain the same, 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and 4-7 p.m. every second and last Thursday of each month. Staff have implemented a curbside pick up option, where patrons stay in their car and items are brought out to them.
For information, call the pantry at 555-1212 or visit oregonareafood pantry.com.