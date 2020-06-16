Jennifer Landas, a kindergarten teacher at Netherwood Knoll Elementary, will be transferring to Forest Edge Elementary beginning in Fall 2020.
Landas organized a way to say goodbye to her former students on Monday, June 8.
Landas, along with some fellow NKE teachers and other friends and neighbors, lined up on Peace Lane in the afternoon, waving signs, holding up banners and blowing bubbles as her students and their families drove past.
Landas and her “Netherwood family” waved and said goodbye to families as they passed by.