Oregon School District
NKE fourth-grade orchestra students harmonize on PAC stage
Netherwood Knoll Elementary School fourth-grade students, along with their violins, violas, cellos and bass violins, crowded onto the stage of the Oregon High School Performing Arts Center for an orchestra concert on Monday, March 2.
The musicians performed common beginner compositions such as “Frere Jacques,” “Can-Can” and “Ode to Joy.”
